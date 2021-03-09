Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $53,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 345,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,124,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

