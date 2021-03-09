Westpac Banking Corp Sells 266 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Humana worth $35,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $399.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

