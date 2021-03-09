Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,198 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $34,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

