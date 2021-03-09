Westpac Banking Corp Sells 45,015 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45,015 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $37,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in FedEx by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $257.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

