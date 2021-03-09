Westpac Banking Corp Sells 48,550 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,550 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $216.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock valued at $245,700,240 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

