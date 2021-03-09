Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,446 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $236.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

