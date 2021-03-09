Westpac Banking Corp Sells 85,648 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,648 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

MS stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

