Westpac Banking Corp Sells 968 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $201.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

