Westpac Banking Corp Sells 972 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.37 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

