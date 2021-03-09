Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 88.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

