Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 6.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 2,327,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,543,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

