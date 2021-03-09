Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price rose 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 4,570,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,736,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

