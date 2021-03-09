Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Head to Head Review

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EMX Royalty and Westwater Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 69.64 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$10.56 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Westwater Resources N/A -61.98% -38.76%

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EMX Royalty and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Westwater Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in lithium projects, which include Columbus Basin project covers an area of approximately 14,200 acres comprise of 2 blocks of unpatented placer claims located in western Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project covers an area of approximately 13,260 acres situated in the northwestern Utah. It addition, the company holds interests in various uranium projects, including 188,700 acres in the west-central part of the New Mexico; and Texas. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

