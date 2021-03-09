Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Up 5.1%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 3,399,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,967,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

