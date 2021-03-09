Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.10. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 15,854 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

