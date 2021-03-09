Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,043,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,627,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,318,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

