Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

