Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FREE stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

