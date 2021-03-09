Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBRBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

