WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.35. 61,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 122,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

