WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,381,000. State Street Corp grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

