Wing 1-Day Volume Tops $15.73 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Wing token can now be bought for about $36.43 or 0.00067289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00528282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00531967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,522,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,022,377 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

