Wings Tops One Day Volume of $63,831.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Wings has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $63,831.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

