Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells $120,138.50 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WING traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. 794,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,564. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000.
WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
