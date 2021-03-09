Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells $120,138.50 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WING traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. 794,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,564. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

