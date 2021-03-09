Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Winpak stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. Winpak has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $36.58.
About Winpak
