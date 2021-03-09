Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18), but opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 371,042 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £20.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

