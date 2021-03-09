Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 8.9%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.40 and last traded at $304.62. Approximately 722,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 780,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.