Wolfe Research Upgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Outperform

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.08.
In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
