Wolfe Research Upgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Outperform

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

