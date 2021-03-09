Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $92.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

