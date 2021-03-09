Woodcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84,188.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $804,580.83 and approximately $84,188.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,775.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.88 or 0.03319147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00362523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.00976915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00404081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.00345733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00247728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00022101 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

