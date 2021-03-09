Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $89,705.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $785,773.98 and $89,705.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.43 or 0.03372339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00366389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.00 or 0.00995886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00417869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.00346602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00248843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

