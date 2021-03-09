Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.71 and last traded at $99.98. Approximately 519,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 469,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,727,456.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,430. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $54,844,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

