Wownero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,474.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $12,474.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00497575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00066539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

