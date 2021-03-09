Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $2.92 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $9,689.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.98 or 0.00510584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00069428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

