WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $985.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

