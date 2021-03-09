Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Hits $385,040.46

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $385,040.46 and approximately $12,860.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00509140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00524605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00077208 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.