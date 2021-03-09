Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.00 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and $272.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53,876.58 or 0.99767852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00036738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00093419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 130,018 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.