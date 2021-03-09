Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231.88 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $53,799.90 or 0.99896454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and approximately $231.88 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00036893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 130,868 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

