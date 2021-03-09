Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $804,703.95 and approximately $5,106.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for approximately $418.90 or 0.00764247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00533265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00070166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00077741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00532136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

