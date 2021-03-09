Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $52.44 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $87.93 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $52.44 or 0.00096843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.35 or 0.00510370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00077718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.00525288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

