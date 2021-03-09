WSFS Financial’s (WSFS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of WSFS opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,399,000 after buying an additional 1,200,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,793,000 after buying an additional 1,060,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,824,000 after buying an additional 1,029,566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $29,013,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 695,791 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

