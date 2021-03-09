Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

XHR stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

