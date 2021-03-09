Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at SVB Leerink

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,577. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $698.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

