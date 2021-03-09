Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

