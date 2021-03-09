XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Down to $5,180.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,180 ($67.68), but opened at GBX 4,920 ($64.28). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,171.72 ($67.57), with a volume of 12,748 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,269.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,659.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

