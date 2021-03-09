XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 9.3%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 234,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 286,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.