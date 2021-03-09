Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.68

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 1973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several research firms recently commented on XPER. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xperi by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xperi by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xperi by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

