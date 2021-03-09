Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,941 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,058 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $114.97 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

