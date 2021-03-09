Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.