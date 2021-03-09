Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,699 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

